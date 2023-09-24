Reports of the opening of Coles at Dickson Village have overlooked a significant reason for the project's delay.
Several articles have noted that the project "finally" proceeded when minister Mick Gentleman used his call-in powers.
The engagement of the local community seems to have been forgotten (or ignored).
This engagement resisted, for several design iterations, the construction of a Soviet-style monolith that ignored its place within the existing Dickson centre, including its much-loved neighbour, the heritage-listed library.
It was only when the developers recognised the concerns of the community and sought to address them by designing a building that embraces its neighbours, that the resistance moderated.
Amidst all the congratulatory back-slapping around the opening, it would be nice to acknowledge the input of the local community, many of whom are worn out from advocating for the preservation of the character and amenity of this area of Canberra.
At the opening of the extended Dickson shopping precinct the Chief Minister stated his support for more government and private-initiated developments to cater for the many thousands of new residents of the inner north.
Surely, with the additional land rates income, his government can provide some basic services. The older Dickson shopping centre floods after heavy rain. Pedestrians are required to walk around or through large and deep puddles. Fix the drains. Surely that can't be beyond the capability of our "city council".
The indignity to, and distress of, people at the Dickson bus/tram interchange must be remedied. Likewise at Downer shops. Retrofit toilet blocks.
Fund extra police to increase the police presence at the Dickson and Watson shops. The mentally ill, the aggressive beggars, the handbag snatchers and the wallet thieves are a menacing presence.
When police are on the beat the troublemakers generally behave themselves.
With many more mentally ill residents to be housed at the top of Antill Street existing psychiatric services are already struggling to cope.
I regret that my fellow citizens have been injured, I hope for their recovery.
But the ANU community is not special. Every community accommodates a variety of individuals. There is always a chance of encountering a person on leave from a mental health facility, or an angry anybody on the verge of lashing out.
If the ANU could afford enough security to monitor visitors from outside the screams of protest from the staff and students would far outweigh the screams of reaction this week.
The trial for bins in Belconnen is unhygienic.
The ordinary bin which contains all kinds of detritus including adult nappies, sanitary products and babies nappies are being collected once every two weeks.
These bins are often filled to overflowing with this filthy rubbish and attract rats.
It is not unreasonable to expect outbreaks of disease.
The ACT government should come to its senses and have weekly collections of this bin (red or dark green).
This needs addressing immediately, especially with the onset of a hot summer. It must be urgently dealt with.
As well as as this, the FOGO bins containing kitchen waste are combined with garden waste. This could be left for two weeks without causing any problems. But they are collected weekly.
The Prime Minister's toothless inquiry into Australia's COVID-19 response will be a glorified whitewash, exempting the main players responsible for the majority of destruction of both lives and livelihoods: Labor premiers Andrews, McGowan and Palaszczuk.
It is extraordinary to ponder 2020 and 2021 and recall how various incompetent bureaucracies, in their vain mission to eradicate a virus as opposed to wisely managing it, caused so much human heartache.
In Melbourne, the most locked-down city in the world, school students missed over 40 weeks of face-to-face learning. Citizens were punished for watching a sunset. In Queensland, overseas movie stars were welcomed open-armed into the state, whereas the interstate children of dying elderly Queenslanders were treated like contaminated pariahs.
Western Australia decimated its tourism sector, cruelly shut its borders for two Christmas seasons and forlornly boasted of its own supposed state sterility.
The respective premiers and the plethora of the faceless bureaucrats are the ones who must be held to account for some of the biggest failures in public administration in Australia's history.
Your headline ("Labor, Greens divided as rental inquiry hands down interim report", September 22) runs the risk of creating the wrong impression.
In fact, Albanese and Bandt are the perfect tag team, ensuring that rental distress and housing unaffordability remain a permanent feature of life for lower classes.
How else can you explain their carefree collusion to ignore the crushing demand side of the rental and housing equation?
Just two years ago, net migration cratered at minus 85,000, the lowest figure for a century. Both Morrison and Albanese seized on this, as a fake excuse for revving mass migration to "catch up on COVID".
Some "catch up". Despite Treasurer Jim Chalmers' continual stream of swerves, deceptions, and outright fibs, we now know that net migration for 2022-23 topped 450,000. Deliberately. Andrew Giles' "visa backlog" staff have aced it.
Soon, Labor and Greens will be lifting the tent-flaps of the homeless, to advise them that migration will be reduced to a "low" 260,000, or 235,000, or whatever number happens to appeal to Chalmers.
What a cruel farce. The upper classes should be calling for Albanese's head. They couldn't care less. They're busy with The Voice and the climate emergency.
I have seen a lot of discussion surrounding the upcoming referendum. A common theme that I am seeing is "if you vote 'no' you are a racist".
I saw a video recently of the South Australian Senator Alex Antic being ambushed by alleged "yes" voters who were calling him a racist, and it got me thinking.
I have noticed the First Nations people at the Aboriginal tent embassy had erected a long banner strung across many of their tents, instructing passers-by to vote "no".
I'd also recall The Canberra Times article "Aboriginal tent embassy rejects 'token' Voice vote" (August 30). My thinking here is if voting "no" is in fact racist, then that would mean the First Nations people who are voting "no" are being racist against their own race.
I fail to see the logic of how that works?
I'd suggest these "yes" campaigners need to apply a bit more logic in how they go about changing minds.
Screaming out "racist" at anyone who publicly commits to voting "no" doesn't seem sensible when you start screaming that out at first nations people.
How is it possible for Indigenous Australians to be racist against themselves?
It just doesn't make sense.
The Green members of the ACT government are calling for the government's contribution to the ACT racing club to be reduced, if not cancelled.
This is apparently with a view to shutting down the horse racing industry.
The ACT government receives revenue from the "point of contact" sales tax which with the recent increase from 20 to 25 percent will bring in $32 million per annum to the ACT government, none of which is passed on to the racing club.
In all other states a percentage of the tax is used to fund the relevant racing industry with up to 80 per cent directed to racing clubs.
The tax received by the ACT government simply goes into general revenue.
Perhaps if the ACT government was prepared to pay a percentage of the tax to the race club it would reduce the amount the government pays to the race club in accordance with the MOU that exist between the government and the race club.
That assistance is obviously a bone of contention for the Greens.
Zelenskyy's persistently fanciful idea of peace terms, reiterated at UN General Assembly, has obviously been fashioned for him by Western armament manufacturers and American politicians.
God forbid the war ever end.
There is no recognition of the very real security concerns that prompted Russia to invade.
I am appalled that you published the name and a photograph of the young man who injured students at ANU. This man is reportedly mentally ill and should not be exposed in this way.
I'm absolutely definitely not defending Russell Brand, but I really think Jenna Price ("Russell Brand revealed: the secret agenda of the complainants", September 22) needs to stop and take a breath before giving it to half the population with both barrels.
Tony Morrissey (Letters, September 21) says the 1967 referendum gave First Nations people the right to vote. It didn't. They already had that right.
Just a few weeks on from the tragedy in Libya and there is not much news about it on television or in the press. There are 11,000 dead out of a population of about 7 million. In Australia that would equate to about 35,000 dead. If it had happened here there might be more coverage.
As the cross-party delegation of politicians, including two Labor MPs, try to convince the US authorities to cease the prosecution of Julian Assange, perhaps they might care to ponder how hypocritical such a move looks when the Australian Government is still pursuing two other whistleblowers, Richard Boyle and David McBride, in our own courts.
Warren Mundine, Lidia Thorpe et al can dream about a treaty all they like. If the Voice referendum goes down I can't see a treaty on the agenda any time in the near future. Labor wouldn't touch the issue and there is no way any future LNP government will go there.
David Perkins (Letters, September 19) may be barking up the wrong tree when he says his "yes" corflutes are being stolen by undemocratic racist thieves. It's possible they are being stolen by gardeners for the tomato stakes. The tomato growing season is almost upon us.
You don't have to pay a fine if you don't vote (Letters, September 21). Just turn up at the polling station and leave the form blank.
I am dismayed the Prime Minister is not having a royal commission into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the greatest disaster in my lifetime. Millions of Australians were hurt by the mismanagement of the states. They need to be brought to account.
Our government should be telling the British government to remove Julian Assange from the harshest prison in the country and place him in a less punitive setting while the case is sorted out politically.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.