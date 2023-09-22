Remember when Brent Clark told you Mikaela Patterson is "arguably the best player in the ACT competition"? Well, here's the proof - if you even needed more.
Patterson claimed her second consecutive McKay Medal as Hockey ACT's Capital League One women's player of the year on Friday night, with the Tuggeranong star polling 51 votes in the final count.
"She's a quality player and arguably the best player in the ACT competition," Tuggeranong coach Clark said on the eve of the grand final earlier this month.
"From a coaching perspective, I think it's just amazing to have a player of her calibre. I'm really fortunate to have so many good players in the team. Having a player like a Mikki Paterson, it just gives the team a boost.
"There's just a quality on the pitch that you get from players like that, they inspire confidence. You know players like that can turn a game."
MORE SPORT:
Western Districts defender Jay Macdonald polled 61 votes in a record-setting Brophy Medal count, marking the highest number of votes received by a player since the league switched to a 5-3-1 system.
Macdonald was named best on ground five times in a row from rounds 12 to 16, running away with the men's Capital League One player of the year award.
For an idea of just how dominant Macdonald was in the count, he finished 34 points clear of Max Robson in second.
HOCKEY ACT CAPITAL LEAGUE ONE AWARDS
McKay Medal - Mikaela Patterson (51)
Brophy Medal - Jay Macdonald (61)
Errol Bill Trophy - Naomi Jones
J.E.S MacKinnon Trophy - Andrew Stead
JR Fraser Trophy - Isla Syrek
Most Improved in Capital League 1 Men - Jesse Absolom
Peta Gallagher Award - Laura Reid
Deane McLennan Trophy - James Jewell
Peter McNally Memorial Male and Female Goal Keeper of the Year Award - Male: Max Robson; Female: Samantha Campbell
HOCKEY ACT HIGH PERFORMANCE AWARDS
ACT Academy of Sport 'Power of Potential' Awards - Andrew Charter Award (Men): Darcy Macdonald; Edwina Bone Award (Women): Emily Robson
Ted Holmes Memorial Trophy - Aiden Dooley
Gallagher Shield - Hamish Morrison
Hockey Shop Award - Emma Baxter
Lyn Rippon Award - Alyssa Smith
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.