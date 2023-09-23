The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Maddy Whittall inspires Canberra Olympic to back-to-back Capital Football NPLW grand final wins

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated September 23 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maddi Whittall's teammates are either lining up to get photos with the trophy or hugging the scores of Canberra Olympic supporters reaching over the Deakin Stadium fence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.