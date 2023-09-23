And that's the difficult bit. In one way, you can't blame Qantas too much. The chief executive's job is to act in the shareholders' interest. That is the legal remit - and that's what Ms Hudson's predecessor Alan Joyce did - and did brilliantly. He delivered record profits for the last financial year. He cut costs and used the crisis of the pandemic to restructure the airline. For shareholders, Mr Joyce was terrific, not least as a lobbyist of ministers from prime ministers down.