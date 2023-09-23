The new chief executive of Qantas has started in the right way. She has apologised, and more than that it seemed like a heartfelt apology.
She, after all, is not an outsider. She has moved to the head of the boardroom table from the chief financial officer's chair.
But let us give her the benefit of the doubt. The apology was unambiguous: "I know that we have let you down in many ways and for that, I am sorry."
"We haven't delivered the way we should have. And we've often been hard to deal with. We understand why you're frustrated and why some of you have lost trust in us."
Understanding why customers are frustrated is quite easy. Apart from multiple issues like appearing to restrict competition and cancelling flights at short notice (particularly to and from Canberra), the airline faces credible allegations that it sold tickets for flights it knew it wasn't going to run.
Qantas has not denied this last allegation so we presume there is truth to it. It will likely cost the company dearly when the matter gets to court, probably hundreds of millions of dollars. And the publicity will cause even more loss of goodwill. Imagine if any other business sold you goods which it knew it wasn't going to deliver. Imagine the outrage.
But words are cheap, as Ms Hudson acknowledged: "We understand we need to earn back your trust not with what we say, but with what we do and how we behave."
And that's the difficult bit. In one way, you can't blame Qantas too much. The chief executive's job is to act in the shareholders' interest. That is the legal remit - and that's what Ms Hudson's predecessor Alan Joyce did - and did brilliantly. He delivered record profits for the last financial year. He cut costs and used the crisis of the pandemic to restructure the airline. For shareholders, Mr Joyce was terrific, not least as a lobbyist of ministers from prime ministers down.
And that's the crux. Qantas thrived because governments protected it from too much competition. It maximised profits in a benign environment which was set by governments.
Vanessa Hudson has said the right things but the key will be whether she would be prepared to accept more competition - and the diminished profits which tougher competition implies. Talk, as we say, is cheap. Action is more costly, particularly for shareholders.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.