The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson's apology is not enough

By The Canberra Times
September 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new chief executive of Qantas has started in the right way. She has apologised, and more than that it seemed like a heartfelt apology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.