Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve will this weekend host its first open day in four years, following a break due to the 2019-20 bushfires and the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The Tidbinbilla Open Day is on Sunday from 10am to 2pm and entry is free.
There will be entertainment, the chance to learn about important conservation work and the opportunity to vote on the name of two koala joeys born into the captive breeding program.
Minister for Planning and Land Management Mick Gentleman said the open day was a great opportunity for Canberrans to connect with nature and enjoy all the wonders our reserves have to offer.
"Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve is one of the ACT's most popular and accessible reserves. I am very pleased that the open day is back so Canberrans can learn and experience the role of this special conservation area," Mr Gentleman said.
"There will be a variety of fantastic local Canberra food, live music, and plenty of activities for all ages with several picnic areas and a playground ready for families to enjoy.
"You'll also have the opportunity to help name two new koala joeys born into our captive breeding program in the Eucalypt Forest - if you're lucky, you may even see them peeking out from their mums, Scully and Yellow.
"You can learn about the important conservation work that is occurring to protect Canberra's threatened plant and animals.
"This includes learning about our threatened species breeding programs for Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby, Northern Corroboree Frog and Canberra Grassland Earless Dragon.
"I encourage all Canberrans to visit Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve this Sunday and experience nature, culture and of course delicious food and great entertainment."
While Tidbinbilla Open Day will be free entry for all visitors, food and drink vendors will be cash only. Water will be available to purchase on the day.
Register your interest and stay up to date on information for Tidbinbilla Open Day through the Facebook event page.
The Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve is on Paddys River Road.
