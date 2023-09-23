It saddens me that many still complain about lack of detail of how the Voice would operate. Most recently, Peter Dutton, after praising Cathy Freeman, repeated this.
Here's the situation in summary:
It is well known that detail doesn't belong in the Constitution.
It has long been well known that, once the constitutional amendment is passed, establishing a principle, the Parliament will then decide on the detail. That's when everyone can debate the detail, not now.
It further saddens me that the government has failed to emphasise these basic facts. If it had, consistently and from the outset, we all might have been spared a great deal of misinformation and distraction.
Can we please now concentrate on the principle?
Existing systems for and approaches to "closing the gap" have failed badly. A new approach is required. The referendum richly deserves to pass as now worded.
Temperatures are arcing to up to 10 to 15 degrees above normal with a significant climate related impacts such as increased bushfires and risks and sudden school closures.
This is no surprise to scientists but it is the media including the ABC which seems to be fixated on "hazard reduction" and "land management".
The media doesn't seem to get it that in the end no amount of hazard reduction or adaptation will matter much if temperatures rise to the upper end of UN 2100 temperature increase scenarios of plus-three or plus-four degrees.
Nor does the media understand that hazard reduction has its own risks and has to be finessed.
So the media reports on rising temperatures and their impacts must emphasise action to stop global warming asap. And if the media wants to talk about "hazard reduction" then here is an idea - discourage the trend of people moving out of the cities to their idealised bush or coastal retreats.
Mary Rewers (Letters, September 19) compares the NDIS to the Voice, saying just as the NDIS tries to address the needs of those with a disability the Voice is designed to address the needs of our First Nations people for constitutional recognition.
It is a most unfortunate analogy as the NDIS turned out to be an absolute stuff-up, just as in all probability the Voice will be in the unlikely event it will eventuate.
What an extraordinary piece of misinformation in your editorial "September heatwave highlights impact of climate change" (September 20)!
You quote from the Climate Council "Everything we do now matters. The only way we can turn down the heat is to get our emissions plummeting and fast. Australia must leave our fossil fuels in the ground".
The driving force of climate change is aggregate world emissions. These are continuing to grow after the COVID-related downturn.
The government's 2030 emissions reduction target is ill advised. Governments should undertake an analysis of the cost and degradation associated with large scale development of dispersed wind and solar farms and additions to the power transmission grid, compared with the development of a nuclear powered grid.
Douglas Mackenzie is the latest to criticise light rail based on the vintage of predecessor systems (Letters, September 20).
But I am unable to think of a single form of transport, mass or otherwise, from walking to flight, that isn't at least that old - and many have far more ancient origins. Fortunately most, like light rail itself, have evolved.
Can he enlighten us on a shiny new, actually available, 21st-century technology he would prefer we invested in.
It's also puzzling he considers "the Barr-Rattenbury government" has become complacent because mowing, footpaths and general street cleaning are not of the highest standard.
