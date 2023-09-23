The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Michelle May | A housing bill is not enough to fix Australia's housing crisis

By Michelle May
September 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a months-long impasse, the government is set to pass the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund. Touted as the "most significant reforms to housing in a generation" this legislation promises to deliver 30,000 new social and affordable rental homes in the first five years including a rather paltry 4000 homes for women and children affected by domestic violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.