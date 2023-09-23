Urban sprawl is another key issue. Using Sydney again as an example, urban sprawl has become a huge problem as the city expands westward into areas without adequate infrastructure. Suburbs are springing up cheek-by-jowl, and local governments can't seem to keep up. The result is there are entire districts with no roads, no schools, and no green spaces. To add insult to injury, the newest Sydney suburbs are built in areas where soaring temperatures have earned them the dubious honour of being the "hottest place on earth". Details matter - where and when these new homes are built makes a huge difference to those grappling with housing availability and liveability.

