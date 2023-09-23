After a months-long impasse, the government is set to pass the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund. Touted as the "most significant reforms to housing in a generation" this legislation promises to deliver 30,000 new social and affordable rental homes in the first five years including a rather paltry 4000 homes for women and children affected by domestic violence.
All this sounds good on paper but faced with the reality of the housing crisis, those on the brink of homelessness will find the government's proposed action plan a cold comfort.
Let's start with the most salient roadblock to affordable housing in Australia today: housing supply. While the commitment to build 1.2 million new homes over five years is not insignificant, the timing and quality of these homes is crucial.
Sydney, with its incredibly tight rental market, has a vacancy rate of 1.6 per cent. The median price of a house in Sydney is $1,333,985. Units aren't affordable either at the steep price of $817,059. Meanwhile moves by the state government and councils to redevelop sites to build more housing have been met with stiff resistance by the local community. Does the government have enough resolve and deep enough coffers to push back against the nimbyism running rampant in parts of the country where jobs also happen to be most abundant?
With an influx of 315,000 migrants expected in the year ahead, many of whom will be heading to Australia's major cities, the existing state of affairs is about to get a whole lot worse. It's one thing to promise new homes, but it's quite another to provide them promptly and ensure they are of a standard fit for habitation. Currently we have situations where older Australians and couples are living in share housing arrangements, international students being forced to hot-bed, and families with young children living in tents in caravan parks.
Urban sprawl is another key issue. Using Sydney again as an example, urban sprawl has become a huge problem as the city expands westward into areas without adequate infrastructure. Suburbs are springing up cheek-by-jowl, and local governments can't seem to keep up. The result is there are entire districts with no roads, no schools, and no green spaces. To add insult to injury, the newest Sydney suburbs are built in areas where soaring temperatures have earned them the dubious honour of being the "hottest place on earth". Details matter - where and when these new homes are built makes a huge difference to those grappling with housing availability and liveability.
Next, the government must account for the systemic issues that are currently afflicting the construction industry. Amid a backdrop of record-high construction materials costs, labour shortages and construction companies folding like a pack of cards, numerous reports of new buildings facing major structural issues highlight valid concerns that a rush to construct could compromise quality.
Allowing developers and builders pay certifiers to sign off on buildings when once upon a time it was left up to the discretion of the council has led to a massive conflict of interest which sacrifices the safety of those living in new builds. After all, the last thing we want is another Opal Tower fiasco.
The government's attempt to regulate the rental market is laudable, yet limiting rent increases to once a year or setting a "reasonable grounds for eviction" does nothing to address the deeper issues.
With inflation barely under control landlords have increased mortgage repayments and can no longer afford to hold onto their investments. Their tenants either face rent increases or risk getting turfed out due to properties being sold. Also, potential owner-occupier buyers can't move in because of the long tenancies in place, which means a large majority of these properties end up getting sold to other investors.
Property investors' stranglehold on the rental market has led to properties falling into disrepair as tenants remain too fearful to invite landlords to tend to their disintegrating homes. There's also nothing stopping landlords from hiking rents to whatever amount they please, even if they're only allowed to do it once a year.
Negative gearing, the elephant in the room, is the root of the rental crisis yet those in charge dare not speak of it. Its legacy as a tool for wealth creation is in part responsible for skyrocketing property prices and the surge in mum-and-dad investors who are ill-equipped and unfit to be landlords. Under its auspices housing was transformed from a basic need to an investment tool. It's unfair to lay the blame solely at the feet of the vast majority of landlords who are usually single property mum-and-dad investors without questioning the big banks that are profiting from them.
The government now finds itself in a catch-22: on one hand trying to regulate the very market it incentivised and, on the other, dealing with the fallout of housing unaffordability.
In the here and now, real people are suffering from the housing crisis, but until legislators are honest about the origins of this tragic situation, they will come no closer to fixing it for good. The state and federal governments must come together to coordinate a more concrete plan - one that scrutinises more closely the effect of negative gearing, does more to get first home buyers into the market, creates more long-term stability for renters and accounts for the ongoing issues in the construction industry.
Housing unaffordability is a complex, multi-layered problem. This crisis requires a comprehensive, apolitical strategy that places people at its core. To make real progress the government must show courage, or risk pouring more money down the drain while getting no closer to getting more Aussies into their own homes.
