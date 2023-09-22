ACT police have released CCTV footage in the hope of identifying a person they believe may have information about a suspicious Hackett fire.
About 4.30am on September 17, ACT Fire and Rescue attended a fire at an administration building on Maitland Street, Hackett.
The building is shared between Blue Gum Community School and three other community groups.
Police said firefighters extinguished the blaze but the building sustained significant structural and smoke damage to an estimated cost in excess of $50,000.
Around the time of the fire a nearby tree was also set alight, police allege.
Following an investigation, officers allege the fire was deliberately lit.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police have now released CCTV footage of a person entering the building with a bike at about 4.15am on September 17 who they say may have information in relation to the incident.
Five other people were seen to have been in or around the buildings in the hours prior to the fire, police said.
One man was allegedly seen walking between buildings at the premises wearing a maroon sweater, dark pants, and carrying a large blue backpack.
Following this, a group of four people allegedly also walked between the buildings.
These five people are urged to contact ACT Policing, as they may be able to assist in the investigation.
Police said there had been significant impact on the school and community groups in being able to use the building.
Anyone who can identify the person in the CCTV footage, or who has information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7539951. Information can be provided anonymously.
