Star Adelaide forward Eloise Jones has kicked the Crows to a record-breaking victory over the GWS Giants on Saturday.
The 24-year-old player kicked four goals and set up multiple for her teammates in the 16.10 (106) to 5.7 (37) win at Manuka Oval to continue Adelaide's undefeated start to the season.
The game was in the balance midway through the third quarter, however the Crows kicked nine-straight majors to turn a 48-36 lead into a 69-point win margin.
Danielle Ponter and Niamh Kelly each added two as 11 players kicked goals in the victory. In scoring 106 points, Adelaide became the third team in AFLW history to reach triple figures, set a new club record and fell one-point shy of the AFLW record.
While they fell away in the fourth quarter, it was the most points GWS have scored against Adelaide since the competition's inception in 2017.
They were solid through three quarters and the performance shows Cam Bernasconi's side is on the right track, despite their continued search for a breakthrough win.
It was a Canberra homecoming to forget for Giants defender Teagan Germech who hobbled off the field with an ankle injury midway through the first quarter.
The 20-year-old grew up in the Central Tablelands before moving to the ACT in 2021 to chase her AFL dream. A stint with the Belconnen Magpies followed and she was picked up by GWS this season.
Germech watched the remainder of the game from the sidelines with her foot in a moon boot and will have further tests on the ankle in the coming days.
The injury came as the Giants fought hard to keep in touch with their high-flying opponents.
The Crows opened the game like an undefeated premiership contender should, kicking the first two goals and jumping out to a 14-0 lead.
GWS, however were efficient inside the forward 50 and goals either side of Germech's injury made it 20-12 at quarter-time.
Fellow Belconnen product Emily Pease cut the gap to two points moments after the break, however the next 10 minutes was all Adelaide.
Three consecutive goals helped the Crows kick out to a 40-19 lead before the Giants finally hit back through Rebecca Beeson with five minutes to play in the first half.
The teams traded goals to close out the period, Adelaide holding a 48-32 advantage at the major break.
GWS controlled the opening 10 minutes of the third quarter, with eight inside 50s to one, however they were only able to come away with four behinds.
Eventually the Crows made them pay, Abbie Ballard converting a tough shot to extend the lead to 18.
Adelaide then kicked two more to close out the quarter and make it 67-37 at the final change.
The Crows totally controlled the final term as GWS struggled to maintain the intensity from the first half.
ADELAIDE CROWS 3.2 7.6 10.7 16.10 (106) bt GWS GIANTS 2.0 5.2 5.7 5.7 (37) Crowd 1951 at Manuka Oval.
