Suspected illicit drugs and a raft of property suspected to be either illegally obtained or the proceeds of crime were found in the home of an unemployed Greenway man after a police search warrant on Friday.
Andrew Newman, 43, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday after the search warrant on his home turned up suspected illicit drugs, watches, silver bullion, a compound bow with arrows, extendable batons, a slingshot, throwing knives and a portable cash-counting machine.
Police had previously started investigations into the suspected trafficking of drugs from the residence and obtained a warrant to search the premises.
In the statement of facts tendered in court, police said that when they arrived at the premises on Friday morning, they found the Greenway home to be fortified in such a way that access was "difficult".
Police said doors had been "modified to be barricaded", some access points were permanently secured and the residence was monitored by CCTV displayed on a live feed within the living room.
In the living room they allegedly found clip-seal bags and "deal-sized wraps". A mobile phone which the defendant identified as his property contained numerous messages which police alleged related to the sale and supply of heroin.
Numerous suspected illicit drugs were found, including clip-seal bags containing white powder, a coffee glass containing a yellow liquid, two syringes of black liquid, and 1000mL of methadone.
After the defendant was placed under arrest and conveyed to the watch house, a body search found another clip seal bag containing 3.9gms of a white substance. Police conducted preliminary tests on the seized powder, and this returned a positive result for heroin.
Newman applied for bail on multiple weapons, drugs and property offences but was refused by Magistrate Robert Cook.
He will reappear again on October 16.
