The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tough Simaima Taufa waltzes to inaugural Canberra Raiders NRLW player of the year

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
September 23 2023 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Will Simaima Taufa eventually become the inaugural Simaima Taufa Medallist?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.