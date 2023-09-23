Will Simaima Taufa eventually become the inaugural Simaima Taufa Medallist?
Not even playing the whole season with one shoulder could stop her from running away with the Canberra Raiders' NRLW player of the year award on Friday night, September 22.
She missed NSW's first State of Origin this year due to the injury and could regularly be seen carrying her arm limply - before taking a powerful run or making a big tackle a few seconds later.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said they'd take their time on naming the medal to make sure they made the right decision.
Taufa would have to be an early leader after the way the co-captain played in her first year with the Green Machine.
"We talk about creating history here and we're doing that now," Borthwick said.
"It could be one, two, three years' time before we have our own name for our own medals.
"We're not going to rush into that. We're just going to make sure we might the right decision on it."
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Taufa was a clear winner with 17 votes, with winger Shakiah Tungai (eight) and Chante Temara (seven) completing the podium.
"To be a clear out-and-out winner as early as she was is a credit to the way she played," Borthwick said.
"The other side of it too is she played most games with an injury as well and the significance of that alone is testament to the player she is and the leader she is for this club and for our team."
Raiders NRLW player of the year: Simaima Taufa 17 votes, Shakiah Tungai 8, Chanté Temara 7, Apii Nicholls 6.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.