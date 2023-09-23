The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A successful formula is now leaving the shed and hitting the road

PB
By Peter Brewer
September 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Empowerment can take many forms but to one group of Canberra can-do women, it comes with a toolbelt and a particular project in mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.