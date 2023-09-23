Empowerment can take many forms but to one group of Canberra can-do women, it comes with a toolbelt and a particular project in mind.
Over the past three years, twice a week, the Women's Shed Canberra has been offering technical advice, training and guidance to women seeking modest trade skills for such common tasks as repairing a chair, building some shelving or fixing a bedhead.
Women's Shed president Sunita Kotnala said they offered a different model to the well-established men's sheds.
"Most men are fortunate in that in growing up, they usually have had access to male modelling behaviours and guidance so in their sheds, they can often learn skills from each other, or from someone there who is a qualified tradesman," she said.
"But most women haven't had that opportunity.
"So what we do is we pay an hourly rate to have a qualified tradesperson come along to our sessions to provide that guidance and help in teaching us how to use various power tools and to tackle different projects."
About 50 Canberra woman have joined the shed and seen their projects flourish. Two sessions are held each week, one at Thor's Hammer in Griffith and another at the Hughes Community Shed.
"It's a nurturing environment; so many women have really enjoyed learning new skills and then have taken them home and gone on to tackle more projects," she said.
The formula has proved so successful that the Women's Shed is now going mobile, with the latest round of the federal government's Stronger Communities Grant funding the purchase of a small van.
"What we found during the past few years that there were a lot of women out there from vulnerable backgrounds who would like to participate but couldn't get to us, usually because they don't have easy transport options," she said.
"So we take our tools and our tradesperson and our van and go to them."
The first mobile women's shed session has been held in association with Barnardos Youth Services and the response was hugely encouraging. "There were so many young women there who just loved it because they've never been exposed to something like this before; it's quite an empowering process," she said.
"They have either never been given the opportunity or had the supportive environment to learn these skills."
The next step is to spread the net and the message further. Women's Shed Canberra is open to all women over 18.
To cover insurance and the qualified tradesperson's time, they charge a $70 annual joining fee.
"You can make that joining fee back through your first repair," she said.
