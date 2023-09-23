An old army truck painted pink and turned into a speaker-laden music stage called the Soul Defender, food vans and brews from as far as Batlow and Byron Bay.
Fair to say the vibe at Thoroughbred Park was a little different when the Hops and Hooves festival got underway at a rare Saturday meeting, when Canberra Racing Club officials were banking on a crowd of 4000 to roll in for the races.
"Those Saturday meetings are good like that," racing trainer Matthew Dale said.
On the track, it was business as usual as the Dale-trained Spitfire surged to a Federal win.
Olivia Chambers steered Spitfire to victory, holding off Norm Gardner's Upper House and the Neil Osborne-trained Call Me Artie.
MORE SPORT:
Spitfire has now claimed back-to-back wins in Wagga Wagga and Canberra, helping the five-year-old gelding on its way to more than $155,000 in prizemoney throughout its career.
"He's racing in really good form and it was a good ride again from Olivia. They got the job done well. It was a good strong win," Dale said.
"We'll most likely be looking at another Federal. It's just a good concept, the Federal, it's working really well. It's a good feature race for the country horses to aim towards."
Dale watched on from Sydney before Cavalier Charles ran fifth at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday afternoon, with Dale keeping an eye on The Kosciuszko on October 14. Nick Olive's Kimberley Secrets finished third.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.