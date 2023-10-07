Oscar Chamberlain walked into the Australian team hotel in Glasgow and took it all in.
Here sat a collection of the nation's best cyclists. Michael Matthews, Jay Vine, Rohan Dennis and Simon Clarke, among others.
They're athletes Chamberlain grew up idolising, determined to follow their path to the elite level.
Little did the 18-year-old know that days later he would upstage his heroes with a stunning victory in the junior time trial at at the cycling world championships.
Chamberlain returned home with a gold medal and the rainbow jersey, but it was something less tangible the Canberra teenager will treasure as he takes the next step on his quest to the elite level.
"It was super cool," Chamberlain said.
"At worlds [Matthews] was there, so it was good to have a chat to him and get some tips from the bigger boys.
"The ones that do come through are really good so it's super cool to learn and get some knowledge from them."
Already one of Australia's hottest cycling prospects, Chamberlain enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2023.
The teenager moved full-time to Europe and joined French giant AG2R Citroen's under-19 team. He took out the Watersley Junior Challenge and claimed multiple podium finishes, including second place in the Paris-Roubaix junior race, before victory in Glasgow.
Chamberlain is close to finalising his plans for 2024 as he steps up to the under 23 age group. The shift will bring plenty of challenges, but the Canberra talent is confident he can successfully bridge the gap.
"My first year in 23s, it'll be super important to just keep learning," he said.
"I've got some goals but I'm not going to put too much pressure to do well. I'll learn as much as I can and then focus on improving."
Take one look at Chamberlain and it would be easy to mistake him for an AFL ruckman or a budding basketball player.
At 194 centimetres he doesn't fit the mould of your typical cyclist but he's determined not to let that slow him down.
The youngster is realistic about what races suit his style and recognises he's unlikely to win the Tour de France general classification.
But he has taken plenty of confidence from the way Matthews has developed into one of the top athletes on the world tour.
The Canberran has worn the yellow jersey, won multiple grand tour stages, including a stunning victory at this year's Giro d'Italia, and claimed world championship medals in a decorated 12-year career.
It's why Chamberlain was so eager to learn from Matthews in Glasgow and he hopes to replicate the success of his childhood idol in the coming years.
"Another goal I've had for a long time is to get on the world tour," he said.
"I don't think I'm ever going to win a grand tour, I'm a bit too big, but to ride one will be cool.
"My big goal is to win the Paris-Roubaix and the time trial is going to be a big focus for me, but the spring classics are what I'll target."
