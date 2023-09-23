Sam Brown wonders if we'll ever see anything quite like it again.
So if this is the only time a Croatian derby decides the Capital Football NPL grand final, he's got some story to tell.
Canberra Croatia have beaten the O'Connor Knights 6-5 in a penalty shootout, with Canberra Croatia goalkeeper Brown denying Harrison Palic to claim the grand final - which had finished 1-1 after 120 minutes - at Deakin Stadium on Saturday night.
The victors had only snuck into the top four on goal difference. Captain Ryan Keir felt like they'd been written off - but while O'Connor topped the league, it was Canberra Croatia lifting a trophy on the final day of the season.
"I don't know whether we'll see another Croatian derby for a grand final, so this is something I'll remember for a long time," Brown said.
"It's probably a bit of a relief. It feels good, but at the end of the day, full credit to O'Connor. They were the best team all year and I know what it's like to lose a grand final, I know what it's like to miss a penalty and lose a grand final.
"I feel for O'Connor, but it's good for us."
Canberra Croatia might as well have represented the old guard. They've won more silverware than any other club in Canberra and daylight comes second.
Then there's O'Connor. They call them the noisy neighbours. Pull up at just about any set of traffic lights in Canberra and you'll see a Knights sticker or two whacked on a pole or a sign.
Club officials tipped there might have been as many as 2500 people inside the stadium. Capital Football staff reckoned their gate takings were their highest in 10 years. Stands were overflowing on both sides of the pitch, and those who hadn't jagged a seat lined the fences around the ground.
It seemed a celebration of all the positives cultural links bring to the game. Fans were banging on drums and waving flags. Even the playlist ringing through the PA system was a Croatian mix.
The O'Connor contingent lined the fences three deep - and that's straight where Harrison Palic ran when he scored the opening goal of the grand final. If you'd just tuned into the live stream, you'd have thought he'd found an extra-time winner - but that's just how it is for these noisy neighbours.
Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu levelled the ledger with a perfect header off a Colbertaldo cross, but nobody could find a winner in the second half. Nor could the two sides be separated after another 30 minutes of extra-time, so to penalties we went.
Just when it mattered most, Brown delivered to keep Palic's last strike out. O'Connor captain Micheal Adams was gutted, but took the chance to thank a passionate Knights crowd and congratulated his teammates for a stellar season.
As for Canberra Croatia? Their fans were so elated they charged onto the field at the end of the shootout to celebrate.
"To be honest, I feel good. The first goal [in the first half] is probably on me, it's a real sloppy one. People are going to remember the penalty save and their probably going to forget the first one that was sloppy," Brown said.
"It's luck of the draw. I feel for Harrison, who missed the pen, but it's a credit to us. To go to three finals and play 120 minutes every game, it's unbelievable.
"It's a strange one, they looked like they were playing pens, and that gave us a bit of a lift because we were going 'We've played more games, we've played longer than them and we thought they'd go for the jugular'.
Capital Football NPL grand final: CANBERRA CROATIA 1 (Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu goal) bt O'CONNOR KNIGHTS (Harrison Palic goal) 6-5 on penalties at Deakin Stadium.
