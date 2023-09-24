We should avoid more coronavirus disasters

It cannot be said that the science has settled on many of the controversies, even if we now know a lot more about how the virus works in the population. Experts remain divided on masks, aerosol spread, and contact transfer. No doubt the inquiry team, which contains health and epidemiological expertise, will attempt to reach some disinterested tentative conclusions. It will know, however, that there are many interested parties, including in government health networks and among those who put a higher emphasis on economic recovery and opening up the economy, ahead of health cautions, anxious to defend their actions and their view of appropriate responses. To their number will be added a significant array of conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and pseudo-scientists, each screaming to be treated equally with the experts, and to have "natural justice" applied to any rejection of their views. Former PM&C head Peter Shergold, who has his own sets of opinions, has commented that epidemiologists (like economists) rarely agree on anything, so that even without the nutters, the inquiry might find itself exercised.