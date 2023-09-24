Take the political gadfly Warren Mundine - who now favours treaties along with his reputed sympathy for changing Australia Day - both are red-rag-to-a-bull for the fanatical conservatives with whom he communes and who despise any notion of treaty or "special" recognition. Or take Peter Dutton who farcically backs yet another constitutional recognition referendum and even supports a Voice, but has split the country asunder and stymied all progress simply to prevent the Voice being protected in the Constitution.