The Canberra Times

How one man named a park after himself

By Amy Martin
September 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When Oliver Tester noticed the park across the road from his Canberra home didn't have a name, he saw an opportunity. Picture by Keegan Carroll
When Oliver Tester noticed the park across the road from his Canberra home didn't have a name, he saw an opportunity. Picture by Keegan Carroll

What's in a name? As Shakespeare wrote, a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.