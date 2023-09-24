Amaroo man to face court for allegedly drink-driving on a foreign licence

A 26-year-old man has had his licence suspended and will have to face court after police allegedly caught him drink-driving while on a non-recognised foreign licence.
Police said officers pulled over the Amaroo man - who was driving a Holdon Commodore sedan - on Drakeford Drive in Kambah about 9.55am on Friday.
He allegedly provided police with a Nepalese driver's licence, before returning a positive result on a breath screening test.
Police said Nepal was a non-recognised country for licensing purposes in the ACT, meaning the man had to meet a zero blood-alcohol limit.
He was transported to Tuggeranong Police Station, where his breath analysis reading was 0.127, police allege.
ACT police issued an immediate suspension notice, suspending the licence in the ACT for 90 days.
He will face the ACT Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.
