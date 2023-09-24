The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Amaroo man to face court for allegedly drink-driving on a foreign licence

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
September 24 2023 - 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 26-year-old man has had his licence suspended and will have to face court after police allegedly caught him drink-driving while on a non-recognised foreign licence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.