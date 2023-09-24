ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has challenged the federal government to support his vision to redevelop Manuka Oval and establish a Canberra Big Bash team.
Barr recently met with Cricket Australia officials in Melbourne to outline his plan for cricket in the region.
The Chief Minister has dual goals of attracting more Test matches to Canberra and setting up men's and women's Big Bash teams.
The region currently hosts two Sydney Thunder games a summer, but there is a desire for an ACT team of our own.
Barr is eager to redevelop Manuka Oval, but said that is dependent on securing a BBL licence.
Cricket ACT and the AFL recently unveiled plans to build an eastern grandstand and upgrade spectator amenities. The development would retain the ground's boutique feel while increasing seating capacity.
Barr is confident Manuka Oval can be redeveloped while a new rectangular stadium is built in Bruce and pointed to Tasmania for a way the territory and federal governments can combine to build infrastructure.
"As part of our desire to work with the Commonwealth through the National Capital Investment Framework, there'd be two projects in the stadium space," Barr said.
"[That would mirror] what happened in Tasmania where the Commonwealth invested both in the Hobart new facility and in improving the Launceston one.
"We would be asking for a co-investment in the new rectangular stadium and a co-investment in partnership with the territory government at Manuka Oval. Underpinning that is having a Big Bash team, so that's our number-one priority with Cricket ACT."
Barr's meeting with Cricket Australia came as the national governing body outlined plans to lock in content for the next five years.
The chief minister is a fan of negotiation long-term contracts and hopes to secure more high-profile games in the coming years.
Canberra will host four international matches this summer, starting with the Prime Minister's XI fixture.
Officials have just two-and-a-half months to prepare Manuka Oval for the match, starting December 6, as they rip up and resurface the entire ground. Work is expected to start early this week and the new grass will be brought in from Adelaide.
Cricket ACT will use the game to press their case for more Test cricket, with officials eager to host a match when the Gabba is being rebuilt for the 2032 Olympics.
"We have an opportunity while the Gabba is out of action for the Olympic rebuild in a five-Test summer," Barr said. "We could certainly be part of the mix there.
"Otherwise we're competing with Tasmania for a sixth Test in a six-Test match summer, they don't come around that often. [Cricket Australia is] certainly happy Manuka Oval can host a Test match and the facilities continue to improve."
