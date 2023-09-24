Weston Park in Yarralumla was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour on Sunday morning with the Colour Frenzy fun run.
Hundreds of Canberrans signed up for a morning of having colour and bubbles thrown at them.
It was not an occasion for your Sunday best.
Natilie Harvey went to the event with her children, Rory, 7, and Imogen, 5. She likened choosing clothes for her children to that of clothes for daycare.
However, she has previously done the event and said she was surprised at how easy the colours washed out.
The family had a great time at the event.
"We thought it would be a really great fun little activity to do with the kids," Ms Harvey said.
"The big drawcard was all the colour but also the bubbles.
"They really do a really, really good job with the event. It's very fun and everyone is very energetic."
The course had five colour stations, one form (bubbles) station and an inflatable crawl station.
The fun runs are held across Australia and raise money for animal rescues.
For Matthew Hately, this was a major selling point, and also wanting to have fun.
He had been watching events like these over the years and always wanted to do one.
"It was my first time. I had always seen colour runs on social media and it always looked like fun and it was even more fun than I expected," Mr Hately said.
Matt Ellis went to the event with his family and a large group of friends. He said the children had previously done a similar event but it was a first for the adults - who perhaps enjoyed the event a little bit more.
"It was just a good family activity to get out and about," he said.
"Secretly the adults probably had more fun."
