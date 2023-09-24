The Albanese government will fast-track up to six new TAFE Centres of Excellence and develop higher education and degree apprenticeships to train Australians in the priority areas of net zero, care, and digitisation.
The move forms part of the government's plan to equip more of the workforce with the skills they need over the coming decades as identified in the employment white paper, to be released by Treasurer Jim Chalmers in Adelaide on Monday.
The white paper - which builds on the outcomes of last year's Jobs and Skills Summit - will set out the government's plans to reach sustained full employment, boost productivity, foster wage growth, and increase labour participation.
Mr Chalmers said this announcement, which will cost $41 million, was about "turbocharging our TAFEs to deliver the highly-trained, highly-sought after workers that we need in the defining decade ahead".
"This is about producing more graduates with more of the skills they'll need to make the most of the big shifts that are shaping our economy into the future - whether it's the net zero transformation, growth in the care economy, or adapting and adopting new technology," the Treasurer said.
The funding would sit on top of the $325 million already promised for TAFE Centres of Excellence under the proposed five-year National Skills Agreement, which is currently being negotiated with the states and territories.
Of the $41 million promised, $31 million will go towards the six new TAFE Centres of Excellence - specialist centres that offer training programs co-delivered with industry, universities and government that address critical economic challenges.
Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor said the government was investing in TAFE today to help the sector train the workforce up for the future.
"As the economy continues to transform with the ageing of our population, with the transition from hydrocarbons to renewables, with the evolution of information technology to artificial intelligence, it will necessitate highly skilled workers with vocational training be complemented with cutting-edge research and knowledge," Mr O'Connor said.
"For the workers of the future it doesn't necessarily have to be one or the other - TAFE or Uni - it can be a combination of technical skills development and conceptual knowledge."
The other $10 million will be used for higher education and degree apprenticeships.
This would allow apprentices to get degree-level qualifications, and enable TAFEs to deliver Bachelor-equivalent apprenticeships outside of universities to equip students with in-demand skills.
The Albanese government is aiming to double the number of apprenticeships being commenced in the priority areas identified in the white paper over the next five year.
The white paper will contain a policy roadmap outlining how the government will achieve its goals, including 70 actions that have already been implemented, 80 actions that are underway, 31 broad reform directions, and nine new policy initiatives.
Many economists already consider the economy to be operating at, or in excess of, full employment. But the government does face the challenge of figuring out how to revive the nation's lagging productivity rate, which has been flat for most of the past decade and declined sharply in the June quarter by 2 per cent.
