The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

WNCL: ACT Meteors fall to South Australia in season opener

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 24 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Meteors veteran Holly Ferling is confident her side will grow from a challenging weekend in Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.