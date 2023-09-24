ACT Meteors veteran Holly Ferling is confident her side will grow from a challenging weekend in Adelaide.
The Meteors suffered a 101-run loss to South Australia on Sunday afternoon. ACT was bowled out for 166 in response to the Scorpions 7-267.
The result came on the back of a seven-wicket defeat to South Australia on Friday.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
While disappointed to open their WNCL campaign with back-to-back losses, Ferling said there are positives to take out of the week.
"It's similar to last year," Ferling said. "Last year we had our backsides handed to us by Beth Mooney at the WACA. This year it's already a massive improvement. The cool thing with ACT is we've got this nucleus of players, most of which are under 21.
"They're such a talented bunch and part of it is belief and learning their strengths are good enough and they are good enough. I think we'll see that throughout the season."
After losing the toss and fielding, Ferling helped the Meteors restrict South Australia to 7-267 with 4-54 off her 10 overs.
Courtney Webb set the tone with the bat, hitting an attacking 76 off 78 balls and formed a vital mid-innings partnership with opener Bridget Patterson (52).
ACT openers Rebecca Carter and Kayla Burton started the run chase on the front foot and the top four batters all passed 20 runs. They were not, however, able to go on with it and convert the start into a match-winning knock.
The Scorpions bowled well as a team, Amanda-Jade Wellington finishing with 3-32.
Ferling was pleased to claim four wickets, however felt she can continue to improve with ball in hand.
"It was one of those days where you actually feel like you don't bowl as well to deserve the wickets," she said. "I thought Gabby Sutcliffe deserved three of mine at one point.
"Cricket's a funny game how it comes around with wickets but we're happy with what we restricted them to. It was a good batting wicket, it just wasn't our day."
The opposition doesn't get any easier for the Meteors, with the side to take on defending champions Tasmania next month.
The matches will be played at Phillip on October 8 and 10 and while they're heavy underdogs, Ferling said they'll take plenty of confidence from last year's win over the Tigers.
"We're really excited to play at Phillip Oval again," she said. "That's where we train for 21 weeks before these games, so it feels like home and we have the support of the Canberra community.
"We beat them there last year so we'll be looking to repeat that."
SOUTH AUSTRALIA 7-267 (Courtney Webb 76, Holly Ferling 4-54) bt ACT 166 (Annie Wikman 35, Amanda-Jade Wellington 3-32)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.