Man arrested after alleged stabbing at Westfield Belconnen carpark

A 26-year-old man will face court on Monday morning following an alleged stabbing and carjacking at Westfield Belconnen.
Police responded to reports of an aggravated robbery around 11.30am on Sunday morning in the multi-storey car park, an ACT Policing spokesman said.
Police have alleged the man attacked a woman with a knife before stealing a white Mazda BT50 ute.
The woman suffered a stab wound to her arm and was taken to hospital.
The man was arrested shortly after at about 11.50am in Ainslie.
Anyone who witnessed the aggravated robbery in Belconnen, or who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote reference 7546367. Information can be provided anonymously.
