The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Man arrested after alleged stabbing at Westfield Belconnen carpark

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 24 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 7:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 26-year-old man will face court on Monday morning following an alleged stabbing and carjacking at Westfield Belconnen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.