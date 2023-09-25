The Canberra Times
Don't uncork the champagne at Murdoch's abdication

By Letters to the Editor
September 26 2023 - 5:30am
Rupert Murdoch has handed over control of his media empire. Picture Shutterstock
Before anyone who is unhappy with the way Rupert Murdoch has been manipulating politicians in Australia - and in the US and the UK - celebrates his stepping down from his throne ("Changing of the guard in media empire", September 23), here are some reasons not to uncork the champagne.

