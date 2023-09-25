Don't uncork the champagne at Murdoch's abdication

The Fonzie Flats are a lot cheaper to build and have been cheaper to buy or rent in California. They don't take up a lot of land space, so a number of them can be built in the one location. Building Fonzie Flats in Australia could be a great way to build and provide more housing and at a much cheaper price. They could be ideal for single people or for couples who do not intend to have children. They could also make ideal investment properties for Australians considering buying an investment property.