Don't uncork the champagne at Murdoch's abdication

Before anyone who is unhappy with the way Rupert Murdoch has been manipulating politicians in Australia - and in the US and the UK - celebrates his stepping down from his throne ("Changing of the guard in media empire", September 23), here are some reasons not to uncork the champagne.
I have read or been told that his eldest son Lachlan, who will take his place at Fox Corporation and News Corp, is even more firmly in the climate change denying camp than Rupert. He is more socially and monetarily conservative; and to cap it off, he is even more hard-right Liberal, Republican or Conservative/Tory.
Be prepared for your News Corp media outlet to swing even farther to the right.
Record-breaking heat struck Batemans Bay last week with temperatures soaring to a blistering 37 degrees. Amidst premature celebrations of summer's arrival, my unease deepened. On that very day, 21 schools closed due to looming bushfire threats, and an electrical fire cut the power and along with it, air conditioning, to over 1000 homes in Moruya.
As a resident of the South Coast, these events painfully revived memories of the devastating 2019-20 bushfires. I'm not alone; our entire community now bears the weight of climate change.
The decision to keep my children's school open while others closed along the South Coast left me conflicted. As I packed their lunches, along with P2 masks, I pondered the safety and sustainability of this approach as we brace for more scorching days ahead. We can no longer afford complacency. It's time to bid farewell to coal and gas, end fossil fuel subsidies, and accelerate climate mitigation and adaptation. As it stands, we are unprepared for the impending reality, as we near 1.5 degrees of global warming.
What disappointed me most about Mario Stivala's letter (September 24) was the statement "the NDIS turned out to be an absolute stuff-up".
I acknowledge that the NDIS is not perfect; bad mistakes have been made; many deserving people are yet to receive help and some unscrupulous others have abused the scheme. These are implementation and administrative mistakes that are being addressed, albeit belatedly.
The NDIS was introduced as a noble concept. It is a work in progress and progress is being made. It's a big improvement on what existed before. We can't expect miracles over night. As the father of a Down Syndrome lady who, like thousands of other NDIS participants, is being helped to live a more satisfying and productive life, I can attest to this.
The vVoice, also, is a noble concept and errors must be expected in its implementation, but that is no reason not to proceed. We need to vote "yes" for progress, without expecting immediate perfection.
It comes as no surprise that the rate of cyclist and pedestrian injury and deaths on ACT roads has increased ("Road deaths on the rise", September 22). I have written and lamented previously on the irresponsibility of many cyclists, pedestrians and of course, drivers.
The repeated and inexplicable practice of cyclists and pedestrians in traffic at dusk or night in dark clothing, inadequate or non-existent lights rendering them invisible and death-defying cycling/pedestrian behaviour. Add to that, impatient, distracted and inexperienced drivers, it is an accident waiting to happen and inevitable tragedy, as the article reports.
So I implore every road user, consider yourselves and your loved ones, your fellow road users and our first responders. We are all much more than ACT road accident statistics.
Reporting in this newspaper on May 18, 2020, referred to the Manuka shopping and cafe precinct as once being known as the "Rodeo Drive of Canberra". Sadly that label has not been appropriate for some time.
Soon after, The Canberra Times reported that demolition had started to make way for a new hotel at Manuka, and that the Capitol Theatre, which closed earlier that month (as did the other businesses on the north side of Franklin Street), would be closed permanently.
Three and a half years later the hotel appears to be have been completed, but there are no signs of immediate occupation. Similarly, there is no sign of any action to redevelop the adjoining closed, and increasingly derelict Franklin Street businesses. Canberrans have been kept in the dark about what action is being taken to restore what once was a very attractive shopping and dining precinct.
While the loss of amenity and the associated eyesores are an inconvenience for many Canberrans, it is devastating for local businesses. So what is happening, and when will action be taken to restore Manuka to its former glory?
In California, since 2017, as a significant way to reduce their housing shortage, there has been a major boom in the building of "Fonzie Flats" that consist of one-bedroom apartments that are built with the garage below. They take their name from the American Sitcom Happy Days, where the Fonz lived above the mechanics workshop.
The Fonzie Flats are a lot cheaper to build and have been cheaper to buy or rent in California. They don't take up a lot of land space, so a number of them can be built in the one location. Building Fonzie Flats in Australia could be a great way to build and provide more housing and at a much cheaper price. They could be ideal for single people or for couples who do not intend to have children. They could also make ideal investment properties for Australians considering buying an investment property.
Poor little ANU complains that they were not warned of any security risks to students before the recent stabbings. Was this the first ever attack on students or staff at ANU? It most certainly wasn't.
As someone who was brutally attacked when walking across campus to her hall of residence in 1977, it seems that ANU security is very, very slow on the uptake. The open ANU layout and widely spaced buildings of the campus contribute to an open season on young, financially vulnerable students taking their first tentative steps into the adult world.
There was no prevention, warning or real help for students back when I was randomly strangled, punched in the face, dragged through gravel or had my arm broken.
Injuries and trauma were subsequently dismissed. There has been no redress since, despite formal application to ANU. Judging by ANU's track record, survivors' experience of mortal danger and its lifelong impact on their academic, personal lives and careers will be minimised.
Prevention is far better than cure. Improve security patrols and ensure that night buses are frequent. Above all compensate the victims for the arduous and expensive battle to recover trust and hope in humanity that lies ahead.
I must agree wholeheartedly with your editorial (Friday, September 22) regarding Mr Albanese's ridiculous limitations to the COVID-19 inquiry.
The pandemic revealed the stark truth of just how little our day to day activities are controlled solely by the federal government. To provide any authoritative guidance for Australia on how to respond to future pandemics, save more Australian lives and incur less financial damage, an enquiry must include all levels of government.
Anything less, particularly if driven by parochial political interests, will be a disservice to the Australian people with potentially catastrophic results.
If your prediction as to timing for delivery of the report comes true, public response to the report might just go against the Albanese government at an election.
Sadly, as we've seen increasingly over the last 18 months, Mr Albanese's brand of politics is driven by antagonism and conflict.
No middle ground or consensus politics for him, as we've so strikingly seen during the Voice campaign which Mr Albanese seems desperate to lead in a Lemming-like rush over the "no" cliff.
Sorry Mr Griffiths, statehood just isn't as simple as you've suggested (Letters, September 22).
The ACT can't just be carved up, as you suggested, into a small seat of government around Capital Hill with the rest being part of NSW because Section 125 of the constitution requires the seat of government to be in a territory of at least 100 square miles.
So, whatever the proposal is, a referendum to amend the constitution would be required before we can consider statehood.
From a crowded weekend tram, gliding through the city, the Northbourne Avenue landscaping sure is looking terrific.
Rupert Murdoch may well have ruled the world of modern media, but it remains that today's newspaper wraps tomorrow's fish and chips.
Robert Douglas (Letters, September 18) has stated quite clearly what First Nations people are requesting in the referendum. It poses no threat to our way of life. What a "yes" vote will do is make it possible for First Nations people to live better lives than they are now.
I have been waiting patiently since Crispin Hull's article on September 12 for any of the nay-sayers who are concerned about the establishment of the Voice privileging Indigenous citizens over everyone else, to protest about the damaging and invisible access that an unelected selection of frequent flyers have to our parliamentarians in the Qantas Chairman's lounge. Do they consider this harmless? And if so, why?
They did win the Rugby Woke Cup, though.
Mario Stivala's defence of theft from private property is spurious (Letters, September 25). Everyone knows that Canberrans don't plant out their tomatoes until Melbourne Cup day.
Nothing new about the Welsh beating Australia in rugby. In the early 1950s a Welshman I knew would occasionally break into song, the chorus was "Wales beat the Wallawallabies, good old sospan bach". Its translation still eludes me.
In 2011, the Independent Competition and Regulatory Commission conducted an investigation into the Racing Industry. They said that government funding of the racing industry in the ACT should be seen as transitional. That was 12 years ago, it's time to simply stop using public funds to prop up the racing industry.
It's good that defunct and debunked ideas get a good run in these pages. Good for a laugh, that is. Climate change is a hoax is the all time best joke, but the notion that nuclear power is a sensible option is also a pearler. But there are other just as ludicrous rib ticklers - geocentrism or flat eartherism, for example. Couldn't they get a run too?
Women's sport is moving towards equal coverage with men's (as it should). But this means sport will soon come to dominate more than half the news bulletin (which it shouldn't).
The solution: mixed teams. Require all team sports at the elite level to have at least 30 per cent each of men and women. Howzat!
