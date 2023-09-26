This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
As a Welshman, it brought me only some joy to see Wales trounce Australia in the Rugby World Cup. But as a Welsh-Australian, it made me a little gloomy (Welsh understatement: a little gloomy means very gloomy).
Many of us have multiple identities. This country has multiple identities - Australian, of course, but with an English head of state.
Just about one in three of us Australians were born somewhere else. The official census figures tell the story:
So a lot of us are hyphenated.
There was a time in England when the way of getting at non-white people was to say: "Who do you shout for in cricket?" - the implication being that people whose families once came from Pakistan, in particular, weren't really British. It was a racism that was too ashamed to speak its name. For some reason, it was never asked of white people.
But the question is a trick one.
Sporting allegiance doesn't add up to very much. Who we cheer for is about some emotional attachment to our roots. It's like eating comfort food from childhood.
I'm an Australian citizen but I haven't lived in Wales for more than 30 years. I know a Welshman in northern New South Wales who hasn't lived in Wales for 60 years but when we meet, it's like two boyos from the Valleys greeting each other on the main street of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch (Llanfair PG to you, me and to the people who live there).
I've just been chatting to an admirable man, Amar Singh who founded Turbans 4 Australia. Its big schtick is that, as he puts it, "It's our duty as migrants from ethnic backgrounds to make sure everyone that calls Australia home, to make sure they can learn about our culture and our values."
"We're all equal. We all come from different lands, from a wonderful First Nation people to our newest migrants, we're all equal."
He's currently touring the country to promote a "yes" vote for the Voice. He's been putting misconceptions right - and there's been a lot of false information out there. And he's been encouraging people in the Sikh communities to get involved.
"They sometimes think it's not our thing to speak out but we are Australians so we should get involved," he said. "I pay taxes here. My children will grow up here."
And so they will - in a multicultural, vibrant country. And thank goodness for that.
Though I remind you: Wales did win 40 points to 6.
