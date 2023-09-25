The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Graphic Content

Daniel Grech sentenced for animal cruelty, assault charges

TP
By Tim Piccione
September 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Grech arriving at court in 2018 and the broken femur, inset, he has admitted causing. Pictures by Karleen Minney, supplied
Daniel Grech arriving at court in 2018 and the broken femur, inset, he has admitted causing. Pictures by Karleen Minney, supplied

A man who threw a small dog down a flight of concrete stairs and "shattered" its leg did so to "distress and cause emotional harm" to its owner, a magistrate has ruled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.