Weekender September 28, 2023: Les Divas and a Kite Fest are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 28 2023 - 5:30am
Three of Les Divas who will perform at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre. Picture supplied
Les Divas 

From the producers of Prada Clutch's: All-Drag Revue comes this seven-member revue with an all-male cast. Australia's six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch plays the Goddess of Pop, Cher, in her new show set on the Las Vegas Strip featuring an all-star line-up of her most famous friends. The 90-minute show includes some of the world's greatest divas including: Barbra Streisand, Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Diana Ross. Relive their greatest hits including: If I Could Turn Back Time, Get The Party Started, Proud Mary, I Will Always Love You and I'm Coming Out. The show is headlined by Prada Clutch and is creatively directed by one of Australia's original divas from Les Girls of Kings Cross, Monique Kelly. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Friday, September 29 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

