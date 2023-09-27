From the producers of Prada Clutch's: All-Drag Revue comes this seven-member revue with an all-male cast. Australia's six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch plays the Goddess of Pop, Cher, in her new show set on the Las Vegas Strip featuring an all-star line-up of her most famous friends. The 90-minute show includes some of the world's greatest divas including: Barbra Streisand, Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Diana Ross. Relive their greatest hits including: If I Could Turn Back Time, Get The Party Started, Proud Mary, I Will Always Love You and I'm Coming Out. The show is headlined by Prada Clutch and is creatively directed by one of Australia's original divas from Les Girls of Kings Cross, Monique Kelly. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Friday, September 29 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Canberra Youth Theatre presents the premiere of Mary Rachel Brown's play in which a homing pigeon with no sense of direction becomes the unlikely saviour of a young girl up against her first encounter with heartbreak. It has been five days since Rose's father left. During this time, she has become an expert in disassociation and keeping everyone at arm's length. It seems to be working, except at night when Rose's dream life is taken over by a mouthy homing pigeon who claims to be her subconscious. The play is on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre from September 29 to October 8, various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Canberra's floral celebration of spring continues at Commonwealth Park with plenty to see, do, eat and drink. Circus Wonderland: A Neverland Adventure is a show based on J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan. New Canberra music duo C.N.D.Y will perform a wide range of music from many different genres - including jazz, r&b, soul and pop. Buskers from Warehouse Circus will entertain you with juggling, comedy and stunts. Cellist Tabitha Hart, pop/punk-rock band Love Maps, Jumptown Jammers and Andante Andante Choir will perform. There's also a gnome painting competition and much more. See: floriadeaustralia.com
Create and decorate your own kite to fly at one of Canberra's most scenic locations at Kite Fest. Perfect for creative minds and busy feet! After flying their kite, children can take their creations home with them. In the event where the weather is unsuitable for flying, children can still make and decorate their kite. There are five 45-minute sessions at The Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, National Arboretum Canberra on Sunday, October 1, between 10am and 3pm. The activity is for children five and up who must be accompanied by an adult. Price is $15 a kite kit. Please ensure children have a drink bottle and are dressed for the weather. See: stickytickets.com.au
The 27th festival, presented by The Japan Foundation, has as its theme the enduring link between the past and the present, whether it's a young fishmonger suddenly catapulted into nobility or the journey of scientists unravelling shamanic mysteries. At selected screenings there will be after-film talks led by academics and special performances. It's on from September 30 to October 15 at various locations. See: japanesefilmfestival.net
