Canberra Youth Theatre presents the premiere of Mary Rachel Brown's play in which a homing pigeon with no sense of direction becomes the unlikely saviour of a young girl up against her first encounter with heartbreak. It has been five days since Rose's father left. During this time, she has become an expert in disassociation and keeping everyone at arm's length. It seems to be working, except at night when Rose's dream life is taken over by a mouthy homing pigeon who claims to be her subconscious. The play is on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre from September 29 to October 8, various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au