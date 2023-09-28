The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Review: Beautiful AI sci-fi The Creator fails to ask enough questions

JL
By Jess Layt
September 28 2023 - 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Creator

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.