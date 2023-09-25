Just over a year ago, Canberra's Hannah McKenzie was featured in her first film and walking the red carpet at Venice International Film Festival.
Now, the young actress is up against the likes of Deborah Mailman and Sarah Snook for a Septimus Award for that same role in Love Forever.
The short film - which was also Canberra writer and director Clare Young's debut - premiered at the prestigious festival in September last year, bringing more than a little bit of the capital with it.
Love Forever tells the story of a Canberra teenage girl, Emily (McKenzie), who navigates the treacherous waters of young love with a boy from Sydney's Northern Beaches.
"I am incredibly honoured to be nominated for this award alongside such outstanding women in our industry," McKenzie says.
"I am so excited to be able to attend the award ceremony, to take part in conversations about our industry alongside some of the world's leading creators as well as those whose careers are just being launched."
MUST READS:
The awards - which will be announced in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening, local time - are known for discovering new talent and supporting original vision.
Love Forever is inspired by Young's own Canberra upbringing and wanted to bring a sense of vulnerability and strength when it came to casting the role of Emily.
And that's what she found in McKenzie.
The writer-director scouted for the role at various Canberra high schools, whittling down a list of 80 potential actors to Hannah McKenzie.
"When we found Hannah, I was just like, who is this girl? She's amazing," Young said ahead of the film's premiere last year.
"She's got incredible strength, but she's also got vulnerability. So she's very evocative, she's very compelling to watch. And also, I just really loved her as a human."
Meanwhile, McKenzie's love interest, Adam was cast in a completely different way.
Beau Cram was offered the role after he was scouted at Sydney's Avalon Beach having a post-surf beer.
"He was so grounded and straightforward and unfeeling, and he was just so practical, which was such a beautiful offset for Hannah," Young said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.