On this day in 1967, The Canberra Times reported on a highly emotional welcome to the then Italian president Giuseppe Saragat, when he arrived in Canberra for a six-day visit.
The roar of the welcome from the crowd was so great at times that it drowned out the 21-gun salute that is accorded to the head of state.
The 69-year-old president was obviously overcome by the welcome and broke away from the official party to shake hands and hold babies. The visit by the president was the first by a European head of state other than the Queen. The highlight of the first day would be the signing of a new migrant agreement. He was also due to make an address at a parliamentary luncheon.
Enthusiasm overflowed for Mrs E. D'Ambrosie of Narrabundah as the president approached the crowd, she dashed forward and clasped the hand of the shocked President Saragat. He thanked her for the welcome before being hustled back behind the police and RAAF guards.
Hundreds of enthusiastic children at the airport held the green, red and white flag of the Republic of Italy alongside the red, blue and white of the Australian flag. There was good humour for all among the excited Italians behind the restraining barricades and they broke into three cheers for the president as he happily waved at them.
After a moving rendition of both the Australian and Italian anthems that moved some to tears, the president and the 25-car motorcade made their way to the Canberra Hotel. Along the way there were 2000 office workers and children who crowded at vantage points to cheer a welcome.
