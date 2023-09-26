Pezzullo's actions bring to mind Menzies' take on bureaucrats

Prime Minister Albanese would have been well advised to visit the Scandinavian countries of Norway, Sweden and Finland to find out how it should have been done, as they have successfully legislated Indigenous representation into their respective Parliaments several decades ago, which have functioned uninterrupted since inception. This makes a mockery of the government's excuse that legislating would have resulted in instability as incoming governments would have been able to abolish it at will, a scenario not likely to happen as it would be akin to committing political suicide.