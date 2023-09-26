The Canberra Times
Pezzullo's actions bring to mind Menzies' take on bureaucrats

By Letters to the Editor
September 27 2023 - 5:30am
Mike Pezzullo's text messages have revealed his efforts to wield political power. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Sir Robert Menzies, on becoming prime minister a second time in 1949, replied to a public servant, who identified himself as a Liberal, that he could have no further association with him, another late prime minister's son told me over dinner.

