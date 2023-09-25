A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a one-punch attack in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.
Police said the victim had been involved in an altercation that involved multiple men, near a hotel on London Circuit and Akuna Street about 5.20am.
"Following the assault, the victim was transported to the Canberra Hospital with serious head injuries. An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the offence and will appear before the court at a later date," police said in a statement.
"Police have spoken to some of the witnesses present however are seeking further witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation."
They asked anyone with information that could help them (including anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident) to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7546162.
