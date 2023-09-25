Public sector experts have welcomed an investigation into reported communications between Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo and a Liberal powerbroker.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil referred the matter to APS Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer, after learning of reports in the Nine newspapers that Mr Pezzullo had sent more than a thousand messages over five years to former vice-president of the NSW Liberals Scott Briggs.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Mr Pezzullo would stand aside while the APS Commission conducts an independent inquiry into the matter. Former public service commissioner Lynelle Briggs will lead the investigation.
It is not suggested the messages show corrupt or illegal conduct but arguably that Mr Pezzullo overstepped the required impartial nature of the public service. The Canberra Times has not seen the text messages.
Former senior public servant Paddy Gourley said the reported messages, if accurate, show "eccentric" behaviour from one of the most senior public servants.
"I think that the behaviour, if accurately reported, and it's all true, is for a secretary of a Commonwealth department, eccentric to say the least," he said.
"The minister has referred [Mr] Pezzullo to the Public Service Commissioner for him to consider what should be done and I think that's very warranted and appropriate."
Following Mr Albanese's announcement, Mr Gourley added there was sufficient reason for an investigation.
Honorary professor at the Australian National University Colleen Lewis, who researches politics and parliamentary studies, also welcomed the investigation.
"Mike Pezzullo has done the right thing, he definitely should stand aside while this investigation takes place.
"And I just hope that it is a speedy one because it's an important matter and it needs to be resolved as quickly as possible.
"Of course, taking into account the need for a thorough investigation, but I think the Australian Public Service deserves this to be treated as quickly as possible."
Professor Lewis also called it "right" to refer the matter to the APS Commission.
"And I say that because one of the fundamental if you like, rules, that we have in a democracy is a neutral public service," she said.
"And we have to do everything we can to ensure that none of the public servants are breaking that code, which they really have to adhere to, and especially not when they happen to be running a department as influential to people's lives as the Home Affairs department."
Community and Public Sector Union national secretary Melissa Donnelly said the reports showed Mr Pezzullo's position as secretary was clearly untenable.
"APS values require all APS employees to be impartial and apolitical," she said.
"After the revelations about the secretary of Home Affairs, Mike Pezzullo, it is hard to see how those values have been upheld."
Ms Donnelly said APS staff can be subject to disciplinary action for sharing political content on social media, and it was therefore "astounding to learn that one of our country's most senior public servants has been sharing a political hitlist with a known Liberal Party operative".
The CPSU secretary was referring to reports Mr Pezzullo gave his opinion on members of Coalition governments.
"Mike Pezzullo's position as secretary of the Department of Home Affairs is clearly untenable," she said.
A spokesperson for the Australian Public Service Commission said they would not comment on the process.
"The Australian Public Service Commission takes referrals seriously. At this early stage it would be inappropriate to provide commentary that pre-empts any processes."
