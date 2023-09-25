The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Crispin Hull | Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy defence has lesson for world regimes, Australia

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
September 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In at least one respect, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been helpful to Western democracies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.