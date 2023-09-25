The Russian military strategists no doubt had in their minds pictures of German Panzer tanks successfully tearing across an unprepared France and the subsequent big military parades along the Champs Elysees when they planned their attack on Ukraine. They even packed the ceremonial uniforms. The Russian strategists again thought the new war would be like the immediate past war and assumed it would be just like Crimea in 2014 - march in, occupy, annex and Ukraine would not resist and the West would do nothing.