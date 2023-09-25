Police said they fined a convoy of allegedly speeding p-plate drivers, including one towing a car on a trailer, on Saturday.
Another female driver was caught allegedly driving nearly 60kmh above the limit that same day, police claim.
ACT Policing said they spotted three cars driving in a convoy at 128kmh while conducting routine speed checks along Parks Way in Acton on Saturday night. The road has a 90kmh limit.
The final car was a Ford Ranger towing another vehicle on a trailer.
Each driver was issued an infringement notice for $700 and accrued four demerit points, which will suspend their licence for 90 days, police said.
Earlier that night, at 5pm, a woman was stopped on the Monaro Highway near Symonston driving at 157kmh in a 100kmh zone, according to police.
They said the provisional driver wasn't displaying p-plates.
She was issued an immediate suspension notice, stopping her from driving in the ACT for 90 days, accrued six demerit points, and was fined $2054 for the two alleged offences.
"ACT Policing wants to take this opportunity to remind the community that speeding drivers involved in a collision could face serious charges, including negligent or culpable driving resulting in injury or death, and penalties of up to 14 years imprisonment," police said.
