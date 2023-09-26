Times Past: September 27, 1993

Before the turn of the century and the famed Sydney Olympic Games, there was a lot of discussion around Australia becoming a republic. On this day in 1993, the prime minister of the time Mr Paul Keating was pushing to have a republic before the year 2000.
We now know that this did not happen thanks to the failed 1999 referendum that posed the republic question to the citizens of Australia.
Mr Keating believed it would be a joke to have the Queen open the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and that the first Australian president could be installed by then.
He also wanted to have a new flag flying over the stadium for the opening ceremony. Mr Keating made his strong views known to colleagues and reconfirmed that he would use the Olympic decision as a springboard for a renewed republican push.
He also said that his private view that having the Queen perform the opening ceremony is "a joke" does not imply lack of respect for her role as Queen of Australia.
An insight came through an interview on Channel Nine's Sunday program where he said that the world would be puzzled if the Queen, the head of state of another country, opened the Games. Under the Olympic tradition, Australia's head of state - the Queen - would open the games.
He also believed that it would be a backwards step to have a popular elected head of state when Australia becomes a republic.
In the television interview, Mr Keating agreed that the Games would lead to an upsurge in nationalism and give the republican movement a kick along.
"I think it is important that when the world comes to see us - as it will in such a concentrated way - we're there having a much clearer idea about ourselves and more confidence in ourselves," he said.
