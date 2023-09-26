The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 27, 1993

Before the turn of the century and the famed Sydney Olympic Games, there was a lot of discussion around Australia becoming a republic. On this day in 1993, the prime minister of the time Mr Paul Keating was pushing to have a republic before the year 2000.

