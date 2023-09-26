Dramatic Productions presents the Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents musical reimagining of Romeo and Juliet, updated and relocated to the world of New York street gangs, the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Can the cross-cultural love of Tony and Maria survive? Arthur Laurents' book remains as powerful, poignant, and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim is widely regarded as one of the best written. The world's greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre's finest accomplishments. It's on at Gungahlin College from October 6 to 21, various dates and times. Twelve local charities will receive 10 per cent of the earnings from a particular performance. See: stagecenta.com