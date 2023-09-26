Dramatic Productions presents the Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents musical reimagining of Romeo and Juliet, updated and relocated to the world of New York street gangs, the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Can the cross-cultural love of Tony and Maria survive? Arthur Laurents' book remains as powerful, poignant, and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim is widely regarded as one of the best written. The world's greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre's finest accomplishments. It's on at Gungahlin College from October 6 to 21, various dates and times. Twelve local charities will receive 10 per cent of the earnings from a particular performance. See: stagecenta.com
Bell Shakespeare presents William Shakespeare's comedy about love and secret identities. Viola is shipwrecked and believes her twin Sebastian lost to the ocean. Washed up in a strange new land, determined to survive, Viola disguises herself as a man named Cesario and finds work with Duke Orsino, only to fall head over heels in love with him. But Orsino is in love with Olivia, who - grieving for her brother - refuses all offers of romance - until she meets Cesario. A whirlwind of passion ensues, leaving no one unaffected, not even Olivia's prudish housekeeper Malvolia. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from October 13 to 21, various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
After blowing up the comedy scene with his notorious one-minute stories and sold out theatre tours, My Cousin Vlad returns with his new show that documents the past few years of events, the culture, the influencers, the heads and the Sydney Renos. The "Vladiators" can get ready for a night of laughs in the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday, October 21 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
