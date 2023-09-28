At 6pm on Wednesday, October 4 a new exhibition by Canberra artist Katrina Barter, Memoryscapes, opens at ANCA Gallery in Dickson. Barter brings together a series of abstract acrylic paintings, each one square metre, on primed and unprimed cotton, linen and jute canvases. Inspired by abstract expressionist and conceptual lineages, Barter uses methodical, repetitive processes to create undulating compositions of colour and light, based on photographs she has taken over the past seven years. For Barter, the grid sits at a junction between abstraction and reality-both of the world and outside it. See: anca.net.au.