Two exhibitions opened at M16 Artspace on Thursday. The group show Care Structures contains process-oriented artworks that are time-consuming to make, offering a glimpse into the maker's inner world and inviting viewers to consider time, thought and the human condition. Night and Day by Penny Mason is an evocative exploration of Tasmania's landscapes in which frost-etched watercolours and natural motifs converge, embodying the interplay of materials, observations, and presence. The exhibitions are on until October 22. See: m16artspace.com.au.
At 6pm on Wednesday, October 4 a new exhibition by Canberra artist Katrina Barter, Memoryscapes, opens at ANCA Gallery in Dickson. Barter brings together a series of abstract acrylic paintings, each one square metre, on primed and unprimed cotton, linen and jute canvases. Inspired by abstract expressionist and conceptual lineages, Barter uses methodical, repetitive processes to create undulating compositions of colour and light, based on photographs she has taken over the past seven years. For Barter, the grid sits at a junction between abstraction and reality-both of the world and outside it. See: anca.net.au.
In You, As A Train Station Brennan O'Brien, inspired by liminal art and surrealist landscapes, weaves an ethereal tapestry using oil paint and pigment distemper, traversing dreamlike imagery and the inevitable fading of memory. Within the paintings, the train station metaphor recurs, symbolising transition and an interplay of stillness and motion. The exhibition opens at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka on Thursday, September 28 at 6pm (includes a live performance at 7pm) and runs until October 8. See: ccas.com.au.
Music in the Regions presents Pictures in Arcadia, a concert of arrangements by and for this wind quintet that gives new life to familiar works, while also incorporating the work of contemporary Australian composer Harry Sdraulig. The concert is on Saturday, September 30 at 2pm at Braidwood Uniting Church.
Tickets are free for under 18s. See: musicintheregions.com.
Canberra Men's Choir is having an open night to find male singers who can spend 10 weeks preparing Christmas music. No experience or audition is needed. It's on at the Harmonie German Club on Monday October 9 at 7.30pm. Choir. Email: canberramenschoir@gmail.com. Facebook: facebook.com/CanberraMensChoir.
The classic musical reimagining Romeo and Juliet in the world of interracial street gang violence will be presented by Dramatic Productions at Gungahlin College Theatre from October 6 to 21, various days and times. See: stagecenta.com.
