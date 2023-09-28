The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Capital Life September 20, 2023: new exhibitions at M16 and ANCA are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 28 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lizhu Huang: Fragments, 2022. Picture supplied
Lizhu Huang: Fragments, 2022. Picture supplied

New at M16

Two exhibitions opened at M16 Artspace on Thursday. The group show Care Structures contains process-oriented artworks that are time-consuming to make, offering a glimpse into the maker's inner world and inviting viewers to consider time, thought and the human condition. Night and Day by Penny Mason is an evocative exploration of Tasmania's landscapes in which frost-etched watercolours and natural motifs converge, embodying the interplay of materials, observations, and presence. The exhibitions are on until October 22. See: m16artspace.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.