It's a classic tale of David and Goliath.
A company so large that the word juggernaut doesn't even seem to cover it, and a man who just wanted to give his local park a name.
A day after Sunday Canberra Times published a story about how Oliver Tester managed to name a park in Higgins after himself - with the help of time and Google Maps - there were movements to remove the park's name.
While it is understood the ACT government will not be challenging the name, on Monday morning it appeared that Google itself had taken Tester Park off the map.
Since being named by Mr Tester five years ago, Tester Park has been referred to in everything from real estate listings to government documents. With such wide use, it is unclear why the name and corresponding reviews attached to the park were removed from Google Maps.
It is also unclear as whether a third party was involved in the name's removal from the platform.
MUST READS:
After The Canberra Times sent questions to Google querying the removal of the park's name, the name was restored Monday afternoon. However, all of the reviews of Tester Park posted by Google users in the past five years have not been restored.
It was curiosity that drove Mr Tester to name this patch of grass - an area that was only ever referred to by its street location prior to 2018.
What Mr Tester couldn't have predicted was just how much it would bring to the community.
What started as something that was mentioned in online reviews, real estate listings and apps including Uber, gave the community a sense of ownership over the park. Neighbours started meeting at the park for picnics and eventually would come together to advocate for updated park facilities.
In 2019 the park was officially put forward, along with Higgins Oval, for potential upgrades and members of the community were asked to give feedback on which would receive the funding. It was in the submission that the park was and the once basic playground grew to include a dirt bike track, accessible spinner and picnic shelter, making it more popular than ever.
"I don't think it would have had the same result without a name," Tester told The Canberra Times.
"Since we've had the name since we've had the new equipment, we've had a huge outpouring of community support coming around it, just in their own time picking up rubbish, mowing lawns, keeping things neat and tidy. We wouldn't have seen that in the same way, before."
Google has been contacted for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.