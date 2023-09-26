To sack Eddie Jones, or to back him right through to 2027 - that is the question Rugby Australia officials are facing after a World Cup horror show in Lyon.
Jones might beat them to it and quit after reports emerged he had been interviewed to be the new coach of Japan. Either way, Australian rugby is facing an ugly period.
If Jones departs - irrespective of who makes the decision - who would be a contender to replace him? Here are some of the options.
Stephen Larkham is a World Cup-winner and was regarded as one of rugby's best brains during his successful playing career. He returned to Australian rugby last year to coach the Brumbies after a stint in Ireland.
Larkham was in the Wallabies set up as a full-time assistant to Michael Cheika, but he was sacked less than a year before the 2019 World Cup as a the scapegoat for the disappointing preparation.
That experience will make Larkham wary of walking into another rugby bonfire, but he has been successful in Super Rugby and has returned from Ireland with more strings to his bow.
Rugby Australia powerbrokers must be wondering what would have happened if they backed Dave Rennie, who had Dan McKellar as an offsider.
McKellar was viewed as the heir apparent. He stepped down from Brumbies duties to be a full-time Wallabies assistant alongside Rennie at the encouragement of Rugby Australia. They said it was a chance to learn the ropes before eventually grabbing them.
But when Rennie went, so too did McKellar. He has just started in his role at Leicester and while you never say never, it would be hard to leave a job he has barely started.
Like Larkham, however, McKellar is also relatively young in terms of coaching years.
Former Brumbies, Connacht and Australian sevens coach Andy Friend has stepped away from his duties in Ireland and will return to Australia at the end of the year.
He doesn't have a job, but he does have almost 20 years of experience in the in domestic and international high-performance set ups.
Friend has also worked in the centralised domestic system in Ireland, which could be beneficial given that's the way Rugby Australia wants to operate. He has worked with David Nucifora, who was Ireland's high-performance director and the pair could team up again in similar roles in Australia.
There's a very strong Brumbies flavour to this list, but they have been Australia's most successful team over the past decade. Laurie Fisher has been integral in that and even if he's not the head coach, he should be considered for a role in any Wallabies revamp.
It's hard to imagine Australian rugby picking a non-Australian to lead the Wallabies leading into a British and Irish Lions series and a home World Cup. But Jake White once coveted the Wallabies job and has won a World Cup with South Africa. He has experience, and can turn a ship around quickly.
Yes, Cheika had a stint as Wallabies coach and failed at the 2019 World Cup. But he has won a Super Rugby title (NSW in 2014) and led the Wallabies to the World Cup final in 2015.
He has been coaching in both rugby union and league since he was axed as Wallabies coach, and he's passionate about Australian rugby. The question is, do the Wallabies go back to go forward?
Speaking of going backwards ... what about Robbie Deans? His record as Wallabies coach looks superb compared to those in charge over the past four years.
He is coaching in Japan, so hasn't been out of the game. He was the Wallabies coach when Australia lost the British and Irish Lions series in 2013, which led to his downfall.
Perhaps the most left-field option in the group. Steve Hansen is a dual World Cup-winner and highly respected in international rugby. The problem would be trying to convince the New Zealander to coach Australia.
He was spotted in Wallabies camp before the build up to the World Cup, and the Kiwis almost had a meltdown about the situation.
