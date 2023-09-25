A man was on bail during an alleged daylight carjacking at Westfield Belconnen, where he is accused of slicing a woman's arm with a knife.
Trong Anthony Nguyen was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
The 26-year-old faces eight charges including aggravated robbery, intentionally wounding another person, as well as, two counts of aggravated dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
He is yet to enter pleas.
Nguyen was on bail at the time of his latest crimes, accused of possessing a knife in a public place.
A police document states that on Sunday, at 11.26am, the alleged victim opened the door to her Mazda BT50 ute which was parked at Westfield Belconnen.
The woman "heard footsteps running up behind her and she turned around," the document says.
Police allege Nguyen was holding a 10 centimetre long blade, and told the woman to hand over her keys.
"[Nguyen] then launched forward, attacking the victim with the knife, and knocking her to the ground," the document reads.
"As she fell to the ground, she threw her vehicle keys over [Nguyen's] head and she saw him grab her keys and get into the Mazda and drive away."
It is alleged the woman then saw her arm had been sliced with a knife.
Police saw the vehicle, allegedly being driven by Nguyen through a red light and into oncoming traffic, about 10 minutes later in Braddon.
Officers activated lights, sirens and signalled for Nguyen to stop. He is accused of driving around the police car and accelerating away on the wrong side of Limestone Avenue.
During a police pursuit of the Mazda, Nguyen allegedly drove against traffic and on footpaths while reaching a maximum speed of 105kmh in a 50kmh zone.
Nguyen was arrested on Ainslie Avenue after he crashed into a garden bed and nearby fence, and is said to have attempted to run away from police.
On Monday, Legal Aid duty lawyer Jack Watson applied for bail.
He argued that while the allegations were concerning, strict conditions would ameliorate concerns.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker denied bail, saying there had been multiple arrest warrants issued for Nguyen in the past.
Nguyen is set to reappear in court on October 16.
Witnesses, and people who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote reference 7546367. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.