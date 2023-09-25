A new subdivision in Denman Prospect is set to face its next test, as the developer seeks planning approval for the estate.
Stromlo Reach is planned to include 839 homes across 310 blocks once complete, as well as space for a new school and a community park with playgrounds and recreational facilities.
Capital Estate Developments, part of Terry Snow's Capital Airport Group, is seeking development approval for the estate development plan.
The application proposes the creation of 295 single residential blocks, 15 multi-unit sites and 14 open space blocks.
Earthworks, construction of roads, tree removals and off-site works are also proposed.
It follows community consultation in March, which drew criticism from some community members but was largely positive, Denman Prospect director of project delivery Nick McDonald Crowley said.
"There have been some comments from the environmental groups on the land adjoining and we've taken a lot of those on board," he said.
The most significant changes to the plans were made in an earlier iteration and were in response to concerns about the development encroaching on adjoining land known as Bluetts Block.
A community campaign to protect the area, which is home to pink-tailed worm lizards, drew widespread support over the past year.
In early plans, the development of Stromlo Reach included clearing 16 hectares of land but this was revised to just seven hectares.
More than a hectare of pink-tail worm lizard habitat is now likely be impacted during development, down from 2.7 hectares.
In March, ACT Conservation Council biodiversity campaign manager Peta Bulling said the revised plan was a win for the community but that the group would continue its fight to protect the area.
The council raised further concerns during the latest round of community consultation including the use of unsuitable plants, the impact of cats and other domestic animals and the placement of affordable, high-density housing.
There was also a concern raised by the general community that cyclists would use a pathway through to Bluetts Block.
In response to the concerns raised, the developer added stairs to a section of the trail to discourage cyclists in that area and selected an alternative to one of the plant species, the consultation report states.
Mr McDonald Crowley said the group were hoping to the plans would be approved by the end of the year.
"Then we can get into a detailed design so that we can get constructing next year," he said.
Approval of the estate development plan would also pave the way for the build-to-rent component of The Borough, a high-density development to be delivered over three stages.
Initially planned to house more than 700 build-to-rent units, the development was recently amended.
The 370 homes in the first two stages would be released for sale, while 400 homes in stage three would be retained by the developer for an affordable build-to-rent development.
Stage three of The Borough would sit within Stromlo Reach.
"We are talking to architects already about how stage three of The Borough will ultimately look in its final form," Mr McDonald Crowley said.
The period for public feedback on the Stromlo Reach development application ends on October 19.
