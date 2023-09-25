Concern for welfare of missing teenage girl

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage girl.
Police said Ava Keenan, 13, had not been seen or heard from since about 7.30pm on Friday September 22. She was last seen in Conder.
"She is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a fair complexion, long dark hair and medium build," police said.
"Ava was last seen wearing black Puma short leggings, a blue Adidas jumper and white Nike shoes.
"Police hold concerns for her welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her."
They asked anyone who has seen her, or who may have information that could help police find her to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7545957.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.