The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Review: Saw X is a surprising gem in the horror series

By Cris Kennedy
October 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saw X. MA15+, 118 minutes. Three stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.