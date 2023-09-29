Dynevor and Ehrenreich are both well cast as innocents who will be consumed by the machine, and eat them up it does, at the earliest opportunity. It is no coincidence that Eddie Marsan, the English character actor with his soft features who has made an indelible impression in the role of a villain, is the boss, Campbell. Henchmen include a character played by Rich Sommer from the TV series Mad Men and it all adds up to a very blokey scene with few females in sight. Except, of course, for Emily.