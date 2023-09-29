The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Review: Fair Play has attractive leads in love and lust

By Jane Freebury
Updated September 29 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fair Play. MA15+, 115 minutes, three stars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.