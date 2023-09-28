Glenn Lazarus knows how hard a three-peat is better than most.
He won back-to-back premierships with both the Canberra Raiders and the Brisbane Broncos.
And the man known affectionately as "The Brick With Eyes" was part of the last team to have the chance to turn three consecutive grand finals into a hat-trick of premierships - the 1991 Raiders.
They'd beaten Balmain to win the premiership in 1989. Then knocked off the Penrith Panthers in 1990.
And while Parramatta were the last team to successfully win three in a row (1981-83), it was the Raiders in 1991 who up until now were the most recent grand finalists with the chance of doing the same.
Unfortunately they went down to the Panthers - the team which this weekend has a chance to create history of their own. After beating South Sydney and Parramatta in 2021 and 2022, they will face the another of Lazarus' teams - the Broncos - for a chance at a three-peat of their own on Sunday night.
If anyone's in a position to talk about how hard it is to win three in a row it's Lazarus. His glittering career screams finals glory.
He played in the 1987 preliminary final in just his third game, won a premiership in his third season and that started a remarkable streak of five grand finals in a row - for four wins.
After his three with the Green Machine, Lazarus then joined the Broncos and won back-to-back premierships in his first two years with the club. The Broncos' shot at a premiership hat-trick ended early, bowing out in the 1994 finals while the Raiders went on to win the premiership that year.
Lazarus would fittingly end his career captaining the Melbourne Storm to the 1999 premiership in his final game.
"Playing '89 for the Raiders was a lot easier than playing '90 because you become the benchmark and every week you've got to play well to beat your opposition," he said.
"Things off the field affect you as well. You may not be as enthusiastic for one reason or another.
"It only takes a couple of individuals to not commit to putting in just as much on the training paddock and so forth to make it difficult for the side.
"So winning back-to-back premierships is very hard thing to do, but to win three [is on another level].
"They've obviously got a very good winning culture [at Penrith], the players are very happy and they come out every week and do their job.
"Whatever they're doing it's working."
Forget your Reece Walsh's or Dylan Edwards. Lazarus has a different take on who the X-factor was for the decider. And it's someone who's normally associated with consistency rather than the glitz and glamour of X-factor.
But Lazarus felt Nathan Cleary was not only the most valuable player in the game, but the biggest X-factor as well.
He was the one who was going to have the biggest impact on the outcome. And whether the Panthers could become the first team to win three in a row in 40 years.
"He's a big, big part of their team. I think he'd be the most valuable player in the game," Lazarus said.
"Give me him, Payne Haas and Reece Walsh to put a team around and you've got a fairly good side.
"He's definitely the biggest X-factor player in the game. He has the most influence on games."
One of the added benefits of Lazarus winning premierships wherever he went was he had three chances of taking out the comp when the top eight was finalised this season.
While the Raiders and Storm couldn't make it all the way, he's still got Brisbane in the decider.
And he'll be working at the game on Sunday so he'll get to see it close-up.
But he knows they're going to have to be perfect if they're going to knock off Penrith.
"They've certainly got the attack to worry Penrith. It will come down to where and when they make mistakes," Lazarus said.
"Are they prepared to go toe-to-toe with Penrith? Defensively the Broncos have been really good and they've got some great attacking weapons there.
"The forwards will have a good old battle, but it'll come down to turnovers and errors.
"If the Broncos can limit those errors, have as much footy as Penrith they are a big chance.
"But if it's 60-40 [per cent], or even 55-45, Penrith's way with the ball Brisbane are going to struggle."
Look away Tigers, Dragons and Bulldogs fans. This is another story where you don't want to read your team's name.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Lazarus pointed to the fact the Panthers generally manage to keep themselves out of the headlines for the wrong reasons. Generally.
About the worst it gets for them is the perception of arrogance the Mountain Men just can't seem to shake.
That's in stark contrast to Wests, St George Illawarra and Canterbury who are walking headlines for all the wrong reasons.
"All we read about in rugby league this year is the Wests Tigers, Dragons and the Bulldogs - and they're all on the bottom of the ladder," Lazarus said.
"There's no rumours or innuendo coming out of the clubs like Penrith or the Broncos, and the Warriors, the Storm.
"Teams that lose constantly there seems to be all this trouble and teams that win most times there doesn't seem to be any issues coming out of the club."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.