Hubris is a wonderful word.
The Cambridge Dictionary defines it as "an extreme and unreasonable feeling of pride and confidence in yourself".
There's been a lot of it about recently. Russell Brand, of course, had it in spades. He thought he was so big a figure that he could get away with all kinds of abhorrent behaviour and even brag about it. He's not bragging now.
But that's enough about him.
Closer to home, Mike Pezzullo seems to have forgotten that he was a public servant and imagined that he was a political player of some importance. He was actually there to serve governments and implement their policies rather than to shape those policies. The clue is in the description: public servants serve the public and not any particular government.
Mr Pezzullo rose under both Labor and Coalition governments within the public service because of his reputation as a man who could change things. In 2014, then prime minister Tony Abbott made him the new secretary of the Department of Immigration and Border Protection. Under him, the department recast immigration and border security measures.
If the leaked messages are accurate (and nobody has doubted them), he thought it was his place to recommend people for ministerial positions. He sought, too, to get law changed.
Neither of those aspects were part of his role as a public servant - as a servant of the public. Mr Pezzullo's over-inflated belief - his hubris - has put him in a lot of difficulty.
And there is the sad matter of Eddie Jones, the coach to the Australian rugby union team (and perhaps soon to be that of Japan).
When he coached England, he was often accused of arrogance and the accusation followed him to the job in Australia.
"Arrogance," he is quoted as saying, "is only bad when you lose. If you're winning and you're arrogant, it's just self-belief."
He didn't add but we will: "If you're losing and you're arrogant, it can turn you into a figure of fun."
The hubris comes in because Mr Jones clearly never thought he would be in a situation where his words would come back to bite him. He was captured by his own inflated self-belief - by his hubris.
To go back to the original definition, hubris is "an extreme and unreasonable feeling of pride and confidence in yourself".
Both Mr Jones and Mr Pezzullo should have cautioned themselves against that extreme and unrealistic confidence in themselves.
READ MORE:
They should have shown more humility. Mr Pezzullo should have remembered what his proper role was. Mr Jones should have shut up a little in press conferences. He should have been more measured, including in the selections he made and the players he discarded.
And he clearly should not have talked to the Japanese rugby authorities about a new job when his existing one was to get Australia somewhere beyond two defeats and an earliest exit from the Rugby World Cup. It should be said that he hasn't admitted that he did, only that nobody could doubt his commitment to Australian rugby.
Hubris is a rather grand word. There are simpler pieces of advice which Mr Jones and Mr Pezzullo might have done well to remember. Pride comes before a fall, is one of them. Don't get above yourself, is another. Both men now know that what goes up can come down with a great big crash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.