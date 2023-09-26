There's something about having a beautiful meal, in a beautiful space that just elevates the dining experience. It's a feast for your eyes, as well as your tastebuds.
And when it comes to great design, two Canberra venues are a cut above the rest, having been shortlisted for the 2023 Eat Drink Design Awards with Such and Such by MyMyMy Architecture and Braddon's Intra Lnsd by McShane Studio nominated in the Best Restaurant Design and Best Cafe Design categories, respectively.
"The Eat Drink Design Awards jury observed a diverse offering of aesthetics this year," Eat Drink Design Awards jury chair, Amy Woodroffe says.
"The most successful hospitality venues managed to balance personality with approachability while pleasing all the senses.
"The jury were impressed by interiors that responded to their contexts through vernacular design elements and local collaborations.
"Equal praise was given to conceptual spaces with strong narratives that will transport guests to another realm, even for 10 minutes while their ice cream gets scooped."
With strong representation from a diverse range of communities across Australia, the awards are a roadmap for the must-visit venues with standout design.
In fact, judges were pleasantly surprised about the representation from venues outside of Sydney and Melbourne - which have traditionally had a strong contingency of great design in the hospitality industry.
"The jury noted several maximal spaces that were layered with rich materials and bold features, leaning confidently into hedonism," Woodroffe says.
"Conversely, there were a number of quieter spaces whose restraint belied rigorous technical skill and championed timelessness in an industry notorious for frequent change."
The 2023 jury consists of food journalist Emma Breheny, Akin Atelier director Kevin Ho, Hassell associate Di Ritter, The Bentley Restaurant Group chef and owner Brent Savage and Amy Woodroffe. The awards encompass all new projects completed between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2023.
The awards will be announced on November 29.
