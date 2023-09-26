Who doesn't like a little spice in their life?
Or, in the case of Garema Place venue Loquita, a lot of spice.
The tequila bar and taco hotspot has claimed the unofficial title of Canberra's spiciest venue with a couple of new additions for the chilli lovers in your life.
The first - and potentially the most fun addition - is Taco Roulette, a play on the potentially deadly game of Russian Roulette where a single round is placed in a revolver and passed from player to player to pull the trigger.
Of course, Loquita's version is less dangerous, but depending on your spice tolerance, it still may be a little painful. This version sees a platter of 10 tacos placed in front of daring players, one of which is laced with an extra hot Bumble F**ked Hot Sauce. Players must take it in turns to eat a taco. The unlucky player who nicks the lethal taco receives a complimentary frozen margarita as compensation.
But wait, there is more.
While Taco Tuesday is already a regular occurrence at Loquita, the team have also introduced Hot Wins Wednesday - where buckets of chicken wings, coated in a Carolina Reaper chilli sauce are served in one kilogram buckets for just $10. And for those who didn't know, the Carolina Reaper is the hottest chilli in the world.
That's not enough heat for you? Well, there is also the chance to get on Loquita's Hall of Flame if you manage to take on the Hot Wings Challenge and devour a one kilogram bucket of wings as quickly as possible.
"It seems easy in theory, but being so spicy means it's harder and harder to get through each wing with every second," says Brendan Hill, executive chef of HARVAC, operators of Loquita.
Hill has also used his expertise to create the new Rehab Hot Sauce, a bottled version of his famous secret spicy sauce that can be purchased through the bar at Loquita.
"This one features a combination of spicy ingredients including jalapeno and habanero chilli. We've given it a modest three out of five in spice level so it's edible on a daily basis," Hill says.
"It's a great sauce to take home and use in your own cooking like homemade tacos, nachos and burritos, as meat marinade, over eggs in the morning ... or whatever you'd normally add some tangy sauce to. But we've only made 100, so if you like spicy sauces, get in quick."
The beverage menu hasn't missed out on the spiciness with the addition of Loquita's new Hot Shot - a shot so spicy that patrons must sign a waiver before consuming.
"We want to make sure our patrons are in good health and understand the severity of what they're about to consume," HARVAC group bar executive Robb Collins says.
"To make it, we've infused 1800 coconut tequila with Carolina Reaper chilli for somewhere between 24 and 48 hours so it burns, to say the least."
For those who may be a little worried about the heat, Loquita has also increased its milk supply for those who might need its soothing capabilities.
