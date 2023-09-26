Of course, Loquita's version is less dangerous, but depending on your spice tolerance, it still may be a little painful. This version sees a platter of 10 tacos placed in front of daring players, one of which is laced with an extra hot Bumble F**ked Hot Sauce. Players must take it in turns to eat a taco. The unlucky player who nicks the lethal taco receives a complimentary frozen margarita as compensation.